Lake Street Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $379,078.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 109.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 948,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 920,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

