Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.