Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $73.86 on Monday. Lantheus has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,941,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

