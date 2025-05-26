Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.9%

ALG stock opened at $196.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.71. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

