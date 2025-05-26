Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 692 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.