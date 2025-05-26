Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of FHTX opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

