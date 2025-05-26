Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

