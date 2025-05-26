Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Orion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Orion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $593.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.06 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Orion’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

