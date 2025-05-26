Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

TSE:LGD opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

