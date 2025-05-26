Loop Capital Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.19. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

