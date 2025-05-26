Luxury Goods Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 24th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, or sell high-end products—such as designer clothing, premium watches, luxury automobiles, and upscale cosmetics—priced well above mass-market alternatives. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to brands whose pricing power and strong consumer loyalty can drive steady profit margins and resilience even in fluctuating economic climates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.42. 924,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,196. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $589.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 553,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,224. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Featured Stories