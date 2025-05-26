Macy’s (M) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,887.64. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $42,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

