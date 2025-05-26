Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.2%

MSGS opened at $190.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

