Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magnite by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,469 shares of company stock worth $919,285. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

