Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 2,039.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adient by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Adient Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ADNT opened at $14.72 on Monday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

