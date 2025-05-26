Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

