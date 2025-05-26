Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Ituran Location and Control worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 233,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth $2,718,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

