Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $486.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $380.63 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

