Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $428.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $430.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.00.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

