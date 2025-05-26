Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.