Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Man Group plc increased its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 291.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Indivior were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Indivior by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of INDV opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

