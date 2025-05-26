Man Group plc Grows Stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 905,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 384,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 614.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 764,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBTG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

