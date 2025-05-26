Man Group plc Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 265,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,908.09. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,037,295. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

