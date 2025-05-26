Man Group plc Has $563,000 Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 232.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 611,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1,073.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

