Man Group plc Has $599,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Man Group plc cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

