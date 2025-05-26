Man Group plc Has $622,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Bristow Group worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $833.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $350.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $316,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,591,617.68. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,411.95. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

