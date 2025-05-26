Man Group plc Has $654,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Bandwidth worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $59,189.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,188 shares in the company, valued at $301,251.60. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $377,861.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,926.10. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,721 shares of company stock worth $992,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

