Man Group plc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.34. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

