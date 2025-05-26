Man Group plc Invests $579,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $31,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,188.40. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,111 shares in the company, valued at $985,163.34. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. B. Riley upgraded Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCMD

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.