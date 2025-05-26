Man Group plc Invests $601,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in APA by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in APA by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 181,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ APA opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

