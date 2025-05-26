Man Group plc Invests $694,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sleep Number by 6,582.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sleep Number by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $9.21 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $208.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $393.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, CFO Francis K. Lee purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,946.40. The trade was a 8.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary T. Fazio purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,282.50. This represents a 20.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,220 shares of company stock worth $576,206. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

