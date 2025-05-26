Man Group plc Invests $721,000 in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Amalgamated Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,091.11. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,926 shares of company stock valued at $243,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

