Man Group plc Invests $745,000 in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.71 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.