Man Group plc Lowers Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,822 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.