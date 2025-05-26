Man Group plc Makes New $557,000 Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $25.57 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $78,204.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,182.12. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $51,310.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,977.24. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $688,839. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

