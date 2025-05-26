Man Group plc Makes New $582,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 231,606 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

