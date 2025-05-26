Man Group plc Makes New $638,000 Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of DIN opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.19 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

