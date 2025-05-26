Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 525,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Camtek by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $105.00 target price on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of CAMT opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

