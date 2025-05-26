Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 111,564 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,071,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

