Man Group plc Purchases 3,911 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Man Group plc lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of First Internet Bancorp worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INBK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.