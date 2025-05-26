Man Group plc Purchases New Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

