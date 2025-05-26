Man Group plc Raises Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.33% of FutureFuel worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Insider Transactions at FutureFuel

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on FF

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.