Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $661.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,668.97. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

