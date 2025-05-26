Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetMed Express

In other news, CEO Sandra Yvette Campos sold 60,463 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $200,132.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,914.44. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $29,233.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,307,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,490.05. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PetMed Express Stock Down 4.7%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PETS opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.36 and a beta of 0.76. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

