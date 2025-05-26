Man Group plc Reduces Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of GDS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,673,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,556,000 after purchasing an additional 632,671 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,059,000 after purchasing an additional 922,709 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,289 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 970,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 737,125 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

