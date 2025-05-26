Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Man Group plc cut its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of PubMatic worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $112,287.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,527.10. This trade represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,258.56. This represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,089 shares of company stock worth $768,362 in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of PUBM opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

