Man Group plc Sells 1,020 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MYR Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $157.41 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

