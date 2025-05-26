Man Group plc Sells 112,483 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Celanese by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Celanese by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Celanese stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

