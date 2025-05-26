Man Group plc Sells 18,862 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $8,272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

