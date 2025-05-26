Man Group plc Sells 28,302 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

